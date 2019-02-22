Police no closer to arresting killer one month after beloved woman's murder

BATON ROUGE- One month and six days have passed since Nessa Hartley was gunned down in the driveway of her friend's Sherwood Forest home. Thursday, Baton Rouge Police told WBRZ they are no closer to arresting the person responsible.



"In this case it happened at night so there weren't a lot of witnesses," L'Jean McKneely with Baton Rouge Police said. "Things have slowed, but we are following up on leads. We are hoping someone saw something."



Hartley was killed on the eve of her birthday after a night out celebrating with a good friend. Investigators believe a lone gunman approached the vehicle Hartley and her friend were sitting in and opened fire. Hartley died at the scene.



Following the shooting, Baton Rouge Police were tight-lipped on a motive and whether those closest to her were suspects.



"No one has been ruled out as a suspect, so it's still open-ended," McKneely said. "We don't have a motive right now, and we are looking at all aspects of this case to find a motive and some potential suspects that will help us solve this case."



Many of the neighbors on the street where the shooting took place were too afraid to go on camera. All of them said they were disheartened that it's been a month since Hartley's murder and no arrest has been made.



Thursday, they mentioned that they are taking extra precautions now knowing a killer is still roaming free. As fear becomes the new normal, police want the public to know that even though leads have slowed down, the case is a priority.



"Our detectives are actively working information that is coming out and available," McKneely said. "We are still reaching out to the family in hopes of getting information and someone in the neighborhood has video or info we have to help us with this case."



Hartley was 57 years old when she was killed. Those who knew her told WBRZ she was a beautiful person inside and out.