Police: New Orleans woman had 50 pounds of marijuana in car

KENNER - Authorities say a New Orleans woman had more than 50 pounds of marijuana in her car during a traffic stop.

NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune reports 42-year-old Kanika Lemon was arrested Saturday. A Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office arrest report says she's accused of transporting large amounts of marijuana from Houston to the New Orleans area.

The report says narcotics detectives and Louisiana State Police had set up surveillance in anticipation of a delivery. Lemon refused to give authorities consent to search her car, but a K-9 alerted on the trunk. Investigators found 52.5 pounds of marijuana inside.

The report says Lemon told authorities she transported marijuana for $800 at trip. This was her ninth delivery.

She's charged with possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute. It's unclear whether she has a lawyer.