Police: New Orleans Uber driver wounds would-be carjacker

1 hour 53 minutes 24 seconds ago April 03, 2017 Apr 3, 2017 Monday, April 03 2017 April 03, 2017 11:13 AM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS - Police in New Orleans are investigating an early morning shooting involving an Uber driver and two suspected would-be carjackers.

New Orleans media report that it happened about 1:20 a.m. Monday.

An Uber driver reported to police that two men jumped into his car after he let a passenger out. At least one of the two was armed.

They forced the driver out of his car. But the driver tuned out to be armed as well. Police said he fired at the two, wounding one. Both got out of the car and ran away.

