Police: New Orleans couple's argument ends in deadly wreck

Sunday, August 12 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - New Orleans police say a New Orleans couple's argument ended in a deadly wreck.
  
Nola.com reports that police said a 32-year-old woman was arguing with her boyfriend at their home around 2:15 a.m. Saturday when he left in his car and she followed in her car.
  
Police say both drivers lost control of their vehicles when the woman ran her car into her boyfriend's. The woman's car went off the road and hit a palm tree. Police say she died at a hospital.
  
The man was taken in for questioning and testing for impairment.
  
Police did not immediately release the names of the woman or her boyfriend.
  
The investigation was ongoing.
