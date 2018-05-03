Police: Nashville mall shooting victim, 22, dies

UPDATE: Police say the 22-year-old man who was shot in a dispute at a Nashville mall has died and that a retired police officer from California helped take the suspect into custody.

Police spokesman Don Aaron did not immediately release the name of the shooting victim.

Aaron says police first got a call at 2:23 p.m. He says the shooting followed an altercation between two men in a hallway at the mall. The police official, briefing journalists at Opry Mill malls, says the suspect then surrendered the gun at a ticket booth in the mall shortly after the shooting.

According to Aaron, the shooting suspect placed the weapon on a counter at a ticket booth in the mall and told the ticket taker he wanted no further trouble. Aaaron says a retired California police officer who was visiting Nashville stepped in and ordered the man to lie on the ground. The suspect was then taken into custody.

Police say both suspect and victim are 22 years old and from Nashville.

****************

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Nashville police said a suspect is in custody and there's no further threat after a person was wounded inside Nashville's Opry Mills Mall.

The mall was evacuated after reports of gunfire that prompted a large police response. At least half a dozen ambulances converged on the scene. One person was taken in critical condition to Skyline Medical Center, the Nashville Fire Department said in a tweet.

Troopers were already in the mall's parking lot doing motorcycle training, so they set up a perimeter to support the responding police officers, Tennessee Highway Patrol Lt. Bill Miller said.

Metro Nashville Police said in a tweet Thursday that there is no further threat at the Opry Mills Mall, but officers were sweeping the property as a precaution.