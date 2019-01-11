44°
Police: Naked driver who fled officers is charged with DUI

Friday, January 11 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Delaware Online

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - Authorities say a naked man who led law enforcement on a chase through Delaware and Pennsylvania has been charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance.

The News Journal of Wilmington reports Delaware State Police began pursuing a wrong-way driver Wednesday night who was later determined to be 29-year-old Kyle R. Merena. Authorities say Merena fled into Pennsylvania where police had laid out spike strips to help stop him.

Pennsylvania State Police say Merena's car hit the strips and its tires were deflated, but the car only stopped when it crashed into a trooper's cruiser near the Philadelphia International Airport. They say a naked Merena then fled the car and was arrested.

He's also charged with reckless endangerment among other offenses. It's unclear if he has a lawyer.

