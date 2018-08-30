78°
Police: Murder suspect left his passport at shooting scene

Thursday, August 30 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Atlanta Journal-Constitution
DECATUR, Ga. (AP) - Authorities say a Georgia man left his passport at a shooting scene and was arrested when trying to report the document missing to police.
  
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports DeKalb County jurors indicted Sanjay Stewartson, of Lithonia, for malice murder in the May 8 death of Peter Johnson at a shopping plaza.
  
The panel handed up the indictment earlier this month.
  
Stewartson has been held without bond since mid-May when he walked into the Lawrenceville Police Department to report his passport missing.
  
Authorities believe he didn't realize he'd left it at the shooting scene. Investigators also don't think Stewartson knew he was wanted for questioning because police had found the passport, along with a phone that allegedly showed he'd been arguing with Johnson over marijuana.
  

