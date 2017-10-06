Police: Motorcyclist killed in North St. crash

89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Friday, October 06 2017
By: Trey Schmaltz

BATON ROUGE – A motorcyclist died in a crash on North Street.

Baton Rouge Police identified the motorcyclist as Jerome Kinchen, 31. The crash happened a few blocks from Kinchen's home address, also on North Street.

Police said Kinchen collided with another vehicle that turned into his path near Roselawn Cemetery.

Police said the crash is under investigation.

