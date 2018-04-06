Police: Mom used kitchen knife to decapitate 7-year-old son

Photo: WHAM

SWEDEN, N.Y. (AP) - Authorities say a woman used a "large-bladed kitchen knife" to sever the head of her 7-year-old son in their home.

Police arrested 36-year-old Hanane Mouhib after Abraham Cardenas was found dead Thursday night in a home in the town of Sweden, just west of Rochester, New York. She was charged with second-degree murder.

Court papers say Mouhib stabbed the boy in the upper back then cut his neck, severing his head. Mouhib's husband, mother-in-law and a 10-year-old boy were also home.

Mouhib had recently called the sheriff's office seeking assistance with mental health problems. She had been admitted to a hospital from March 8 and March 26.

Mouhib is being held in the county jail without bail. She had not been assigned a public defender at midday Friday.