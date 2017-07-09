Police: Mom accused of leaving child in hot car complains it's 'too hot' in squad car

Photo: WSB-TV

SOUTH DAYTON, Fla. - A Florida woman who faces charges for allegedly leaving her child in a hot car wasn't too happy with the conditions inside of the police vehicle during her arrest.

According to a report from WSB-TV, police arrested 30-year-old Colleen Walker after her child was left in a hot car while she was shopping last week.

Police say they arrived on the scene to find Walker's 5-year-old son sitting alone in a locked Hyundai with the driver's side window rolled down and both passenger side windows rolled up. According to police, the child was sweating profusely and was visibly upset as he say in the vehicle, which was left in direct sunlight without any shade.

Police later released dashcam video which captured the interaction between Walker, officers and firefighters.

“He wasn’t in the car for two hours, it was like, 12 minutes,” Walker told police as she walked out of the store, adding her son had wanted to stay in the car while she shopped.

“Don’t get all huffy and puffy because I’m not going to feel bad for you. I don’t care,” the firefighter responded.

The witness who called 911 said the child was left for about 20 minutes and that the child was crying and screaming.

The manager of the store told police Walker has been walking around the store for nearly 30 minutes. Surveillance video showed Walker in the store for about 30 minutes with her 3-year-old daughter.

A firefighter told Walker her son was lucky to be alive.

“We get cases and cases where, 10, 15 minutes the kid is dead,” the firefighter said.

As she was being driven to jail, police say Walker told officers to turn the air conditioning on because it was "too hot".

“She was complaining that the backseat of our patrol car was too hot on her way to the jail, and asked the officer to turn the AC up,” Lt. Dan Dietrich said.

She’s facing child neglect charges and was jailed on a $5,000 bail. Walker could face up to five years in prison if convicted.

Firefighters checked the temperature of the vehicle's interior which was 107 degrees. Officials said the child's vitals were checked and he seemed to be OK.