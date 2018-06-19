Latest Weather Blog
Police: Mississippi man beat neighbor over lawn mowing job
GREENWOOD, Miss. (AP) - A Mississippi man is accused of beating a neighbor with a hammer and an ax handle for hiring someone else to mow their lawn.
The Greenwood Commonwealth reports 39-year-old Brad Gentry had been paid to mow his neighbor's lawn but stopped halfway through and left. Leflore County Sheriff Ricky Banks says the neighbor, Ray Farris, then went and got someone else to finish the task.
Banks says Gentry came back angry and "beat the hell out of the man and took $40 off of him." Gentry is charged with armed robbery and aggravated assault for the Wednesday attack.
Banks says Farris drove himself to the hospital despite being struck in the head multiple times. The extent of his injuries is unknown. The newspaper doesn't say if Gentry has a lawyer.
