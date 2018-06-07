92°
Police: Mississippi 9-year-old shot to death with pellet gun in his own home

1 hour 41 minutes 16 seconds ago Thursday, June 07 2018 Jun 7, 2018 June 07, 2018 1:05 PM June 07, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Delta Daily News
GREENVILLE, Miss. (AP) - Police in Mississippi say a 9-year-old boy has died after being shot with a pellet gun in his home, and an initial investigation shows his 8-year-old brother accidentally did the shooting.
  
The Delta Democrat-Times reports the shooting happened Wednesday evening in Greenville.
  
The city's assistant police chief, Michael Merchant, says an investigation suggests the younger child accidentally shot his brother. The 9-year-old boy was taken to Delta Regional Medical Center, where he died.
  
Merchant tells The Associated Press that parents were in the home when the shooting happened. Officers found the air pellet gun inside the house.
  
No charges had been filed as of Thursday morning. Merchant would not release other details about the investigation, or the name of the child who was killed.
  

