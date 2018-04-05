Police: Missing CDC employee drowned

Photo: CDC

ATLANTA - Authorities say an employee of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention whose body was found in an Atlanta river drowned and that there were no signs of foul play.

Atlanta fire-rescue department spokesman Sgt. Cortez Stafford said at a news conference Thursday that a fisherman found the body of 35-year-old Timothy Cunningham on Tuesday and called authorities.

Stafford says the body was partially submerged in water and mud on the west bank of the Chattahoochee River. He says the body was found in an area that authorities had already searched in February without finding anything.

Fulton County Chief medical examiner Jan Gorniak determined the cause of death as drowning. She says there were no signs of foul play.