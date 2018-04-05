72°
Latest Weather Blog
Police: Missing CDC employee drowned
ATLANTA - Authorities say an employee of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention whose body was found in an Atlanta river drowned and that there were no signs of foul play.
Atlanta fire-rescue department spokesman Sgt. Cortez Stafford said at a news conference Thursday that a fisherman found the body of 35-year-old Timothy Cunningham on Tuesday and called authorities.
Stafford says the body was partially submerged in water and mud on the west bank of the Chattahoochee River. He says the body was found in an area that authorities had already searched in February without finding anything.
Fulton County Chief medical examiner Jan Gorniak determined the cause of death as drowning. She says there were no signs of foul play.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Workers run for their lives as crane topples over in Florida
-
Reduce Your Risk: Zachary boy to participate in Saturday's Heart Walk
-
Man wanted for rape, shooting linked to armed robbery
-
BREC to hold ribbon cutting for renovated Howell Park
-
Local woman shares her story of desegregation in high school
Sports Video
-
Arden Key's comeback story: 'Your view of me is different now'
-
Former LSU Tiger Derrius Guice breaks down Tigers annual Pro Day
-
Arden Key discusses what NFL Scouts have asked him
-
Southern's Danny Johnson leads Jags 2018 pro day
-
LSU's Arden Key gears up for pro day, Russel Gage hopes to...