Police: Masked man guns down 2 inside cash advance company
NEW YORK - Police say a masked man gunned down two other men inside a cash advance company in New York City.
The shooting happened Tuesday evening at Universal Merchant Funding, a small business loan and cash advance company on Staten Island.
Police say the gunman went inside and shot the men in their heads. The suspect then fled in a vehicle.
Police say 57-year-old Michael Genovese, of Edgewater, New Jersey, and an unidentified 52-year-old man were both pronounced dead at the scene.
No arrests have been made and police have not given a motive for the shooting.
No other information was immediately available.
