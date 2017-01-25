Police: Masked man guns down 2 inside cash advance company

Image via ABC 7

NEW YORK - Police say a masked man gunned down two other men inside a cash advance company in New York City.



The shooting happened Tuesday evening at Universal Merchant Funding, a small business loan and cash advance company on Staten Island.



Police say the gunman went inside and shot the men in their heads. The suspect then fled in a vehicle.



Police say 57-year-old Michael Genovese, of Edgewater, New Jersey, and an unidentified 52-year-old man were both pronounced dead at the scene.



No arrests have been made and police have not given a motive for the shooting.



No other information was immediately available.