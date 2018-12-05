Police: Man with guns at Virginia school had hit list

57°
Wednesday, December 05 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: The Virginian-Pilot
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) - Authorities say a Virginia man found with two guns in a North Carolina high school had a handwritten note that appears to be a hit list.
  
News outlets report that 29-year-old Steve Spence of Norfolk, Virginia, is charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, a weapons charge and other offenses. He's being held on $2 million bail.
  
Virginia Beach police say Spence assaulted his girlfriend before driving her car to North Carolina. Greensboro police say Spence entered the Smith High School cafeteria Monday and was questioned by employees, who called for a lockdown. He ran when confronted, but was caught.
  
According to warrants, Spence said he went to the school "to kill two different people" and the note mentions the school, includes the word "kill" and two first names.
