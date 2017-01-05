Police: Man with gun shot dead by officers in Tennessee

MONTEAGLE, Tenn. - Investigators say a man with a gun may have fired at officers before he was shot and killed in Tennessee.



Tennessee Bureau of Investigation spokesman Josh DeVine says the shooting occurred Thursday afternoon after a man called 911 saying he was in the woods in Franklin County with a gun.



DeVine says six officers tried negotiation but the situation escalated. TBI is working to verify that the man fired at the officers, resulting in up to five officers returning fire.



He was rushed to a hospital and died. TBI identified him as 40-year-old Randy Wayne Cole.



The officers were from Franklin County Sheriff's Office, Monteagle Police Department and Sewanee Police Department.



TBI won't identify officers involved.