Police: Man who shot woman at Walmart turned gun on self

1 hour 49 minutes 49 seconds ago Sunday, November 25 2018 Nov 25, 2018 November 25, 2018 10:32 AM November 25, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
OCALA, Fla. (AP) - Police say a man suspected of fatally shooting a woman in a north Florida Walmart store has been hospitalized with a self-inflicted gunshot wound that is considered life-threatening.
  
Police say 54-year-old man David Johnson shot 30-year-old Carli Cronin in an apparent domestic dispute Saturday. The shooting broke out in the garden section of a Walmart store in Ocala. Authorities say Cronin, who was shot multiple times, screamed for help and employees called 911 and attempted to intervene.
  
Ocala police said in a Facebook post late Saturday that Johnson then left the store on a bike after the shooting. Authorities say a SWAT team surrounded a home a few miles away and evacuated neighbors before Johnson was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
