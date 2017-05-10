84°
Police: Man wanted for hit and run at Walgreens in Denham Springs
DENHAM SPRINGS – Police in Denham Springs are seeking the public's help to identify a man wanted for an alleged hit-and-run.
According to investigators, the incident happened on May 7 at the Walgreens on South Range at Vincent Road.
Anyone with information on the man's identity is urged to contact Sgt. Groger at 225-665-5106.
