84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police: Man wanted for hit and run at Walgreens in Denham Springs

1 hour 52 minutes 24 seconds ago May 10, 2017 May 10, 2017 Wednesday, May 10 2017 May 10, 2017 1:35 PM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ staff

DENHAM SPRINGS – Police in Denham Springs are seeking the public's help to identify a man wanted for an alleged hit-and-run.

According to investigators, the incident happened on May 7 at the Walgreens on South Range at Vincent Road.

Anyone with information on the man's identity is urged to contact Sgt. Groger at 225-665-5106.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days