Police: Man tried to kidnap toddlers while wielding machete at Kenner Walmart

KENNER - Police arrested a Metairie man after they said he kidnapped two babies at a Walmart while wielding a machete.

Officials with the Kenner Police Department said 33-year-old Billy Yoe Budier-Herrera entered a Walmart on Veterans Boulevard around 2 p.m. carrying a backpack. While inside, they said he approached a mother and her 2-year-old child and told her if she did not listen to his instructions she would die. Police said the mother attempted to walk away, but Budier-Herrera blocked her way, placing his hand on the handle of a machete, and telling the mother if she did not listen to him her son would also die.

Police said Budier-Herrera grabbed the 2-year-old from the mother's shopping cart as she attempted to get an employee's attention. The mother struggled with Budier-Herrera while trying to get her child back, running behind a deli counter with her child while employees tried to intervene. Budier-Herrera then ran into a different section of the store, alarming customers, according to officials.

Budier-Herrera took a machete from his waistband and swung it at employees, according to police. They said Budier-Herrera then ran off and attempted to grab another infant from a shopping cart, but was stopped because the child was strapped into the seat. Police said store employees then tackled Budier-Herrera and a Kenner Police Officer working an off-duty detail inside the store detained the suspect.

Police said at the time of his arrest, Budier-Herrera was in possession of a 10-inch machete, a container of pepper spray, and a makeshift shiv constructed of a plastic handle with razor blades attached by duct tape.

Budier-Herrera was charged with 2 counts of second degree kidnapping of a child, 2 counts of aggravated assault, 2 counts of illegal carrying of weapons, and disturbing the peace. His bond was not set. Budier-Herrera was also charged with an immigration detainer.