Police: Man tried to buy girl from mother at Florida Walmart

Tuesday, October 02 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: WKMG-TV

PORT ORANGE, Fla. (AP) - Police say an 81-year-old attempted to buy an 8-year-old girl from her mother for $200,000 at a Florida Walmart.

WKMG-TV reports Port Orange police say Hellmuth Kolb was arrested Saturday and charged with simple battery and false imprisonment. Police say Tracy Nigh was sitting with her daughter on a bench inside the Walmart when Kolb approached, asked if she was married and started bidding on her daughter. Nigh says she got up to leave but Kolb grabbed her daughter and kissed her wrist.

An arrest report says Nigh left with her daughter and alerted store security. Authorities say the exchange was caught on camera and Kolb was identified through his credit card transaction and social media, where another woman described a similar experience.

It's unclear if Kolb has a lawyer.

