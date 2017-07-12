Police: Man throws woman out of car in front of children, threatens to burn down house

BATON ROUGE – A man was arrested for allegedly throwing a woman out of a vehicle while her children were present and then threatening to set fire to a house belonging to the woman's mother.

The Baton Rouge Police Department arrested 27-year-old Carey Gene Sanders on charges of domestic abuse child endangerment, simple criminal damage to property, simple assault and communicating of false information of planned arson.

On March 24 officers noticed a woman trying to flag down their patrol unit in the 4000 block of Cannon Street. The woman told officers that Sanders grabbed her "and threw her out of a vehicle on to the ground," according to arrest documents. Sanders also grabbed the woman's cell phone and threw it to the ground, breaking the phone.

Before getting the officers' attention, the woman tried to flag down the marked unit as Sanders was physically restraining her, arrest records note. The woman said that the patrol unit then turned around and began to head in her direction.

Sanders then let go of the woman and fled the scene.

During the entire altercation, the woman's two-year-old and eight-year-old sons were present and saw what occurred. The eight-year-old told officers that Sanders and his mother are always getting into fights and that any time Sanders gets arrested "his parents bail him out of jail," arrest records note.

Shortly following the incident, officers responded to the 2000 of Bay Street in reference to Sanders at the location. The woman said she was gathering her belongings to leave when Sanders arrived and told her was going to get his "sister to whip her a**," according to arrest documents.

The woman's mother arrived and was preparing to take her daughter with her when Sanders told the woman's mother that he planned to have someone burn down her house.

Sanders was arrested at the location and booked on the above charges.