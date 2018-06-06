Police: Man steals armored vehicle from National Guard base

Photo: Richmond Times-Dispatch

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Police in Virginia say they arrested a soldier who stole an armored personnel carrier from a National Guard base and was chased by police for more than 60 miles (100 kilometers).

State Police Sgt. Keeli Hill tells the Richmond Times-Dispatch the vehicle, which drives on tracks like a tank, topped out at speeds of about 45 mph (70 kph). Police couldn't stop it, so they ended up escorting it, sirens blazing, ahead and behind it before the man finally stopped and go out near Richmond's City Hall. Authorities have not identified the driver.

Witnesses said he got out and started walking around before police sent a dog to attack him, shot him with a Taser and took him into custody.