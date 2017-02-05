Police: man shot at victims over money owed for car repairs

BATON ROUGE - Police say a man faces attempted murder charges after he reportedly shot at someone over money owed for a car repair.

The incident happened on around 2 a.m. on Dec. 2, 2016. According to arrest records, Baton Rouge Police officers responded to Kleinpeter Road in reference to a damage to property complaint.

At the scene, two victims said 24-year-old Taurean Whitfield had shot at them near the intersection of Florida Blvd and Airline Highway. The victims then fled to a safer location to contact police.

The victims told police that earlier in the morning they had pulled up near next to Whitfield near the 3400 block of Harding Blvd. Whitfield then pulled out a handgun and pointed it at them.

Arrest documents note that officers observed a projectile lodged into the rear bumper of the victims' vehicle.

Nearly a month later, detectives contacted the two victims and confirmed their original statements. Detectives learned that there was an ongoing dispute between one of the victims and Whitfield over money owed for car repairs.

Using two separate six person photographic lineups, both victims positively identified Whitfield as the person who shot at them.

Whitfield was arrested Friday and was charged with two counts of attempted first degree murder, two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, one count of aggravated criminal damage to property. He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.