Police: Man shot at least 15 times recovering at hospital

4 hours 25 minutes 34 seconds ago Monday, April 23 2018 Apr 23, 2018 April 23, 2018 9:16 PM April 23, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
SHREVEPORT, La. - Police say a man who was shot between 15 and 20 times in Louisiana is expected to survive.
  
Shreveport police tell news outlets that officers found 33-year-old Jerett Howard with several gunshot wounds in a neighborhood early Monday. Police believe he may have been shot with a handgun.
  
Cpl. Angie Willhite says witnesses told officers that a vehicle had pulled up to Howard. He and the driver talked briefly before the driver fired gunshots.
  
Willhite says Howard suffered gunshot wounds from his chest to his ankles. He was in good condition at a hospital.
  
No arrests have been made and the shooting remains under investigation.
