Police: Man shoots fiancee while driving off interstate

Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: 12 News

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) - A Louisiana man is accused of fatally shooting his fiancee while driving off of an interstate.

Lake Charles police Lt. Kevin Kirkum says 46-year-old Michael Edwin Vice called 911 and was arrested on a charge of second-degree murder in the death of 38-year-old Lori Estelle Tanner.

Kirkum is the police department spokesman. He says Tanner was shot as the vehicle left Interstate 210.

Vice's bond was set at $1 million. It wasn't known whether he has an attorney who could be reached for comment.

Kirkum says both Tanner and Vice were originally from Pascagoula, Mississippi, and were living in the same Lake Charles apartment complex. He says he doesn't know whether they shared an apartment.

