76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police: Man rubbed produce on bare behind then put it back

1 hour 28 minutes 58 seconds ago Tuesday, September 18 2018 Sep 18, 2018 September 18, 2018 5:12 AM September 18, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Associated Press

MANASSAS, Va. (AP) - A man is accused of rubbing his bare behind on produce at a grocery store in northern Virginia before putting the items back on display.

News outlets report 27-year-old Michael Dwayne Johnson, of Manassas, is charged with indecent exposure and destruction of property. A Manassas police release says an employee on Saturday noticed Johnson grabbing produce, pulling down his pants and rubbing the produce on his behind before putting it back.

It says the store had to destroy several pallets of produce because of Johnson's actions. A police spokeswoman says the report lists fruit as the ruined produce. Authorities have not released a motive.

It's unclear if Johnson has a lawyer.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days