Police: Man physically abuses grandmother before holding her hostage

July 11, 2017
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

BRUSLY - A man was arrested by police after he allegedly abused his grandmother and held her hostage inside of a bathroom. 

According to Brusly Police, Trey Ramey was arrested Tuesday after he abused his elderly grandmother. Police say that after Ramey abused and restrained his grandmother, he locked her inside of a bathroom while wielding a knife and threatened her life. 

Police added that Ramey threatened her to the point which she "prayed for Jesus to take her life so the suffering would end."

"This incident has been one of the most troubling I have witnessed in my career," Brusly Police Chief Jonathan Lefeaux said. "This man must be punished to the full extent of the law."

Ramey was previously arrested after he was accused of beating his girlfriend after an argument. In that case, police say he held her hostage for about two hours and choked her until she nearly passed out. 

Ramey was arrested and charged with battery of the infirmed, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, offender armed with a dangerous weapon, resisting an officer, second degree battery, simple criminal damage to property, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

