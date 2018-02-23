One in critical condition after shooting on Syble Drive

BATON ROUGE- Authorities are investigating a shooting that happened early this morning.

The call came in just before 5 a.m. The man was found in the 9000 block of Syble Drive. He was transported to the hospital in critical condition but is expected to survive. According to police, the victim was shot by his girlfriend.

