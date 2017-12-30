Latest Weather Blog
Police: Man massages teen's back at airport, hands him money
NEWARK, N.J.- A Washington man who allegedly massaged a teenage boy's back without his permission at a New Jersey airport and handed him a note with money inside is facing child endangerment charges.
Port Authority police say Sherwin Shayegan touched the 14-year-old at a luggage carousel in Newark Liberty International Airport around 3:10 p.m. Friday and gave him a note that stated, "This is money for letting me give you a massage. Thank you."
Authorities say the note also included "alarming content," but didn't provide further details.
Investigators tracked the 34-year-old Bothell man to a hotel near the airport. They say he had "disturbing notes" and money in envelopes with the names of various airports in the United States written on them.
It wasn't known Saturday if Shayegan has retained an attorney.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Donations being delivered to The Salvation Army as 2018 approaches
-
Local residents prepping homes for upcoming string of cold weather
-
BRPD, Broome issue statement on recent violence; plans to increase patrols underway
-
WATCH: Squirrel lunges at officers responding to critter-burglary call
-
Police investigating third reported shooting in six hours