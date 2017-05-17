Police: man left child in car to steal from Autozone

BATON ROUGE – Police say a Baton Rouge man faces theft and child desertion charges after stealing from an Autozone store and fleeing from police Tuesday.

Thomas Bernard Davis was charged with misdemeanor theft, child desertion and resisting an officer. He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison Tuesday.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, the crime happened around 10 a.m. in the 6100 block of Plank Road. Baton Rouge Police say Davis left his 2-year-old grandchild in his vehicle to enter the Autozone to steal tools valued at $50.

Police say Thomas faces resisting an officer charges because he ran approximately two blocks from police after committing the theft.

Investigators learned that Davis was also wanted by the Baker Police Department and had a contempt of court warrant through the Baton Rouge City Court.