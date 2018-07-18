Police: Man kills victim's dog after holding pair hostage inside Baton Rouge apartment

BATON ROUGE - A man is in jail after he allegedly held two people hostage inside an apartment and killed a dog belonging to one of the victims.

The incident was reported around 3:45 a.m. Tuesday at an apartment on Cedarcrest Avenue. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 34-year-old Daniel Hobdy held a man and woman against their will inside one of the rooms. The victims told police Hobdy stood in the doorway with a knife, preventing either person from leaving.

After about 45 minutes Hobdy allegedly lunged at the woman's dog, a 13-year-old Shih Tzu, but the woman tossed the animal into the hallway to let it escape. A struggle ensued between the two, and the woman suffered a cut to her hand.

Hobdy then allegedly grabbed the dog and cut its throat. The affidavit says he held the dog away from the woman for several minutes. By the time he gave the pet back, it had already died.

They said Hobdy finally let them go after the male victim allowed him to use his phone, but the knife-wielding man refused to give it back. The two victims then drove to the woman's parent's home in Ascension Parish and contacted police.

Hobdy was booked Wednesday and charged with aggravated cruelty to animals, aggravated second-degree battery, theft and false imprisonment.