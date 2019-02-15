71°
Police: Man kills girlfriend, self at Houston doughnut shop

Friday, February 15 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Chron.com
HOUSTON (AP) - Authorities say a man gunned down his girlfriend at a Houston Dunkin' Donuts where she worked and then killed himself.
  
A police investigator told KTRK television that the man went into the shop west of downtown Houston just before noon on Friday and fired several shots, killing his girlfriend in a "senseless and tragic act of domestic violence." He then killed himself.
  
Another employee witnessed the shootings.
  
Police say the woman was a manager at the store and that the shooter had previously acted violently toward her.
  
Police withheld the identities of the dead pending notification of their families and didn't immediately reply to an Associated Press phone message seeking further details.
