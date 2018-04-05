Police: Man killed, toddler wounded in quadruple shooting

Photo: WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A man has been killed and a 17-month-old boy was injured in a quadruple shooting at an apartment complex in New Orleans.

The New Orleans Police Department told news outlets that another man and woman were also wounded in the shooting at the Garden Oaks Apartments around 6:40 p.m. Wednesday. The conditions of surviving victims have not been released.

Police say the man fatally shot was pronounced dead at the scene. The Orleans Parish Coroner's Office will determine the victim's official cause of death and release his name at a later time.

The identities of the other victims have not been released. Police do not know the motive of the shooting.