57°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police: Man killed, toddler wounded in quadruple shooting

1 hour 57 minutes 42 seconds ago Thursday, April 05 2018 Apr 5, 2018 April 05, 2018 9:04 AM April 05, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A man has been killed and a 17-month-old boy was injured in a quadruple shooting at an apartment complex in New Orleans.

The New Orleans Police Department told news outlets that another man and woman were also wounded in the shooting at the Garden Oaks Apartments around 6:40 p.m. Wednesday. The conditions of surviving victims have not been released.

Police say the man fatally shot was pronounced dead at the scene. The Orleans Parish Coroner's Office will determine the victim's official cause of death and release his name at a later time.

The identities of the other victims have not been released. Police do not know the motive of the shooting.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days