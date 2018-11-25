75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Police: Man killed in same home woman beaten with ax handle

Sunday, November 25 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: KALB
ALEXANDRIA (AP) - Authorities say they have arrested a suspect who kidnapped and killed a man from the same Louisiana home where he beat a woman with an ax handle hours earlier.
  
Alexandria police said 32-year-old Terry Williams was taken into custody Saturday afternoon not long after investigators linked him to the two violent attacks the day before.
  
Police say officers found a woman covered in blood after being beaten with an ax handle Friday evening in an Alexandria home.
  
Police said in a statement that Williams then returned to the home several hours later, kidnapping a man at gunpoint and maybe forcing him to commit other crimes before shooting him several times.
  
Williams is charged with first-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated second-degree battery. It wasn't known if he had a lawyer.
