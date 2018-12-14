50°
Police: Man in 'cocaine' shirt spray-painted word across city

Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Nola.com/The Times Picayune

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Police in Louisiana say a man wearing a shirt and hat decorated with the word "cocaine" spray-painted the word along Bourbon Street in New Orleans.

News outlets report the graffiti has 45-year-old Sean Harrington charged with criminal damage to property and a historic building. An arrest warrant says Harrington was caught on video spray-painting the word while wearing a shirt that had the word "cocaine" spray-painted on it.

The warrant says he also was wearing a hat decorated in stickers with the word when he was arrested last week, and that officers found Harrington carrying a can of white spray paint. Harrington has since been posted bail and been released. It's unclear if he has a lawyer.

