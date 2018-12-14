50°
Latest Weather Blog
Police: Man in 'cocaine' shirt spray-painted word across city
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Police in Louisiana say a man wearing a shirt and hat decorated with the word "cocaine" spray-painted the word along Bourbon Street in New Orleans.
News outlets report the graffiti has 45-year-old Sean Harrington charged with criminal damage to property and a historic building. An arrest warrant says Harrington was caught on video spray-painting the word while wearing a shirt that had the word "cocaine" spray-painted on it.
The warrant says he also was wearing a hat decorated in stickers with the word when he was arrested last week, and that officers found Harrington carrying a can of white spray paint. Harrington has since been posted bail and been released. It's unclear if he has a lawyer.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Giving the gift of warmth: Pat's Coats for Kids distribution day 2018
-
Grab your caps: LSU, Southern students set to graduate
-
Livingston Parish looking to crack down on duplicate tax exemptions
-
Ascension Parish man frustrated after rats from abandon property invade home
-
Witness: Child found on floor of apartment bathroom after self-inflicted shooting