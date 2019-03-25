Police: Man gunned down outside his home in possible robbery Monday morning

BATON ROUGE - A man was fatally shot outside his apartment in what police described as a possible robbery Monday morning.

The shooting was first reported around 6:50 a.m. on East Walker Court near North Sherwood Forest Drive. At the scene, authorities found Alex Lemus, 23, suffering from a gunshot wound in the parking lot of his apartment building.

Here on E. Walker Court officers have been interviewing witnesses and focusing on this parking lot that has multiple layers of tape. Evidence markers have been picked up and the tape is being taken down @WBRZ



We’re told on person was taken from the scene in critical condition pic.twitter.com/pornNebN4Q — Johnston vonSpringer (@johnstonvon) March 25, 2019

Police confirmed that afternoon the attack may have stemmed from an attempted robbery.

Lemus' wife told WBRZ she heard gunshots from inside their apartment and ran outside to see her husband lying in the parking lot and the suspected shooter running away. Lemus had a 2-year-old daughter with his wife, who says they just celebrated their first wedding anniversary in January.

She added that other robberies had been reported in the area in recent years.

There are no known suspects at this time. The investigation is ongoing.