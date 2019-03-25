79°
Police: Man gunned down outside his home in apparent robbery Monday morning

BATON ROUGE - A man was fatally shot outside his apartment in what police described as a possible robbery Monday morning.

The shooting was first reported around 6:50 a.m. on East Walker Court near North Sherwood Forest Drive. At the scene, authorities found Alex Lemus, 23, suffering from a gunshot wound in the parking lot of his apartment building.

Police confirmed that afternoon the attack may have stemmed from an attempted robbery. 

There are no known suspects at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

