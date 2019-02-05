Police: Man gave toddler beer so she'd be ''alcoholic like her daddy''

BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a man after he allegedly gave his 18-month-old daughter alcohol and got into a fight with the girl's mother.

Officers were called to the home on Geronimo Street Saturday after police received reports of a knife attack.

At the home, officers learned that James Butler showed up with his young daughter, both smelling of alcohol. The girl's mother, who'd allowed Butler to take the child for the afternoon, noticed the toddler was stumbling and generally appearing lethargic.

The woman said Butler admitted to giving the girl alcohol and claimed she's ''going to be an alcoholic like her daddy."

After Butler demanded money from the woman so he could buy more beer, she refused, and a struggle broke out over her wallet. The victim said Butler then became irate, pulled out a knife and charged at her.

The woman says she was then able to kick Butler, causing him to drop the knife. Arrest records say she then picked up the blade and struck Butler in his back in self-defense.

Police later took Butler into custody and learned he had a history of violent behavior as a well as a temporary restraining order mandating he stay away from the victim. He was charged with aggravated battery, cruelty to a juvenile and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

The child was taken to an area hospital for treatment.