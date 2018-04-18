Police: Man followed victim into apartment, repeatedly raped her

BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a 23-year-old man after he allegedly snuck into a woman's apartment and repeatedly raped her over the course of an hour.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, Travohn James is accused of sexually assaulting the 55-year-old victim inside her apartment off Congress Boulevard Monday night.

The victim told police she had just walked into her home through the rear entrance when James followed through the unlocked door. James told the woman that his mother had kicked him out and he needed a place to stay. He also implied that he was looking for sex.

After the woman told James to leave, he refused and began forcefully taking off her clothes. He then took away her cell phone and began forcing her to perform a number of different sex acts.

According to the affidavit, James took the victim from room to room of the apartment and continued to sexually assault her, all while threatening to kill her. At one point the woman tried to run away, but James allegedly dragged her back into the apartment by her leg.

Before he left, he made the victim kiss him and say that she loved him. He eventually gave the woman her cell phone back after he made her swear to not tell police. He also took cash from her wallet and a dish in her living room.

The victim, who is an acquaintance of James' mother, was able to identify him to police and reportedly began weeping when she selected him out of a lineup.

James was arrested Wednesday and booked on charges of first-degree rape, aggravated burglary and sexual battery.