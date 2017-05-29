78°
Police: Man fires AK-47 while driving on Florida highway

Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

MIAMI - Police say a man fired an AK-47 rifle while driving down a Florida highway, damaging at least two passing vehicles.

Miami-Dade Police Detective Daniel Ferrin told The Miami Herald (http://hrld.us/2qsFRsI ) that the man began shooting from inside his Toyota Corolla around 1 a.m. Monday as he was driving south on the Palmetto Expressway.

At least two vehicles were struck by bullets.

Ferrin said the man hit a median, drove into oncoming traffic and crashed into a wall before exchanging gunfire with law enforcement officers who were approaching him. The man eventually surrendered.

No injuries were reported.

It wasn't clear how many officers were involved in the shooting. Ferrin said "many shots were fired." Authorities didn't know if the suspect had been involved in a dispute or if he fired randomly.

