Police: Man fights officer after buying fake drugs

BATON ROUGE - Officers arrested a man Friday after he bought a piece of trash which he believed to be drugs and got into a scuffle with police.

According to Baton Rouge Police, officers responded to the 1900 block of Gracie Street in reference to a reported robbery around 11:40 a.m. Friday.

Police arrived on scene to find 54-year-old Randal Ward, who claimed to have been robbed by a young black male. After speaking to Ward, officers said he was unable to provide details of the incident despite reporting the robbery earlier.

Ward led police to a nearby home where he said the alleged robber lived. Officers spoke to the resident at the home and were informed that Ward had stopped by earlier and attempted to buy drugs. The man allegedly told Ward several times that he didn't sell drugs at the house, but Ward refused to leave.

In an effort to get Ward to vacate the area, the man says he gave Ward "a piece of trash". Ward allegedly handed the man money for the trash and left the house.

A second resident later arrived at the house and told police that Ward had tried to buy drugs from them the previous day as well.

Police questioned Ward again and he admitted that there was no robbery, but that he had been sold "fake" narcotics.

Police handcuffed Ward, but he began resisting when the officer attempted to put him in the back seat of the police vehicle. According to arrest records, Ward leaned back in the seat and began kicking the officer in the abdomen while yelling, "Put that charge on me too!"

Ward was arrested and charged criminal mischief, criminal trespassing and battery of a police officer.