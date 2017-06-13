Police: Man fatally shot during encounter with deputies

74°
June 13, 2017
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
ST. MARTINVILLE - Authorities say deputies in Louisiana shot and killed a man while trying to serve an arrest warrant.
  
Louisiana State Police Trooper Brooks David says St. Martin Parish sheriff's deputies were serving the warrant late Monday at a home in Cade when they encountered a man armed with a gun.
  
David says state police investigators are trying to determine how many deputies fired shots at the man, who died at a local hospital. No other information about the shooting was immediately released.
  
The Advocate reports that St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Ginny Higgins referred all questions about the shooting to the state police.

