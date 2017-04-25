Police: man charged with 4th DWI after hit-and-run on Government St.

BATON ROUGE – Police say a 29-year-old was charged with his fourth DWI offense Monday after he struck a car on Government Street and fled the scene Monday.

Charles Fendley, 29, was charged with hit-and-run, careless operation and fourth offense operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

According to the probable cause document, Baton Rouge Police say Fendley was driving in the 3300 block of Government St. after 2 p.m. Monday when he struck another vehicle. Documents say Fendley fled the scene but the other driver followed him until he stopped in a driveway. Fendley then tried to flee on foot but was chased down and held until police arrived.

Officers note that Fendley showed signs of intoxication or impairment, including swaying balance, slurred speech and had a strong odor of alcohol on his person. He was placed under arrest and offered a breath test which police say he failed at .160g % BAC.

Police note that Fendley has three prior DWI arrests and is currently under probation for a 2012 arrest which he was found guilty in 2015.