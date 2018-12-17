Police: Man caught going 36 mph over speed limit, charged with 4th DWI

LAKE CHARLES - State police have charged a man with his fourth DWI after he was allegedly caught speeding over the weekend.

On Sunday, a trooper was patrolling I-210 when he spotted a truck drive past his unit going 96 miles per hour in a 60-mph zone. The officer soon caught up with the driver, later identified as 34-year-old Kevin L. Handy of Lake Charles.

Police said Handy showed obvious signs of impairment and was taken to a state police facility for processing. Once there, Handy refused to provide a toxicology sample.

Details of the arrest were given to an on-call judge who approved a "no refusal" search warrant to allow the troopers to get a blood sample without Handy's consent. Authorities say they previously obtained a "no refusal" warrant when Handy was arrested for his third DWI in October.

Handy was charged with DWI, speeding, having an open alcoholic container, driving under suspension and driving without a license.