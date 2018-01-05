30°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police: Man breaks into evidence undetected, takes back bike

9 hours 59 minutes 55 seconds ago Friday, January 05 2018 Jan 5, 2018 January 05, 2018 1:43 PM January 05, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Deseret News

Provo police say a man broke into the department’s evidence room undetected and took back his bike.

Deseret News reported Thursday that the burglary went unnoticed until the person who originally was found with the bike was arrested again and told officers David Elwin Snow was bragging that he “pulled off the crime of the century.”

The 37-year-old Snow and his brother had gone to the department on Dec. 18 to retrieve the bike, but since they never reported it stolen they had a hard time verifying it was Snow’s bike. Police accuse Snow of stealing it that same night after seeing where it was being stored.

The bike was found Wednesday at Snow’s grandmother’s house.

Police Sgt. Nisha King said such a heist has never happened at the department.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days