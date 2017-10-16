Police: Man arrested for wearing mask, carrying samurai sword in bar

PONCHATOULA – A man was arrested for wearing a mask and holding a samurai sword in a bar after a disagreement with another patron, police said in a news release Monday.

Shawn Verret was charged with illegal carrying of weapons, wearing a mask in a public place, terrorizing and charges related to missed court appearances.

Police said Verret was arguing with someone at the Stray Cats bar in downtown and was asked to leave. Verret left, police said, but then returned with the mask and sword.

Police were called and quickly arrived – the police station is with-in walking distance – and arrested Verret, authorities said.

Police said Verret is a convicted felon with a criminal history dating back to 1994. According to police, he has been arrested in connection with numerous burglaries, drug investigations, domestic abuse calls and at least four armed robberies.

