Police: Man arrested for using LSU email address to distribute child pornography

BATON ROUGE – A man has been arrested after police say he used his LSU email address to distribute child pornography on the internet.

The Baton Rouge Police Department arrested 18-year-old Thomas Shaw on Wednesday on 40 counts of child pornography.

According to arrest documents, special agents of the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation- Cyber Crime Unit received a tip on December 9 of the possible distribution of child pornography. Agents were able to obtain a disk of the videos uploaded to the internet by the LSU email address from a Dropbox account. The six videos contained girls between the ages of 12 to 14 engaging in sexual activity.

Agents were able to trace the account back to two IP addresses, each registered to different telecommunications companies belonging to a relative of Shaw's. Additionally, the agents were also able to trace back the Dropbox account to Shaw's LSU email address.

When agents searched the Dropbox account, 14 folders of videos and 1100 files of child pornography were saved to them.

Shaw was arrested on the above charges and booked accordingly.