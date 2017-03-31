Police: man arrested for not completing repair work, not having contractor's license

BATON ROUGE – A man has been arrested after police say he did not complete work on a home that he was paid more than $1,000 to do and does not have a contractor's license.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office arrested 48-year-old Tyrone Fultz for charges of residential contractor fraud and contracting without a license.



On December 30, the victim stated that she entered into a contract with Fultz, who agreed to conduct repairs to the roof of her home. According to arrest documents, the victim paid Fultz $1,400 to purchase materials for the repair work. A second payment of $1,600 was to be paid upon completion of the work.



The victim told detectives that she contacted Fultz on January 18 to ask for a refund of the initial $1,400 payment. According to arrest documents, the victim said she had not heard from Fultz prior to the conversation about the refund, no work had been completed on her home and no materials had been purchased.



Fultz agreed to refund the victim $1,400, however the victim stated that she has made several attempts to contact him since then but to no avail.



It was also learned that a search of the Louisiana State Licensing Board of Contractor's verified that Fultz is not a licensed contractor. He was arrested on the above charges.