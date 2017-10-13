Police: Man arrested for following woman, fondling himself at LSU library

BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a man Wednesday after he allegedly followed a woman into an LSU library and began inappropriately touching himself.

LSU Police responded to Middleton Library Sunday after receiving a report of a woman being stalked on campus.

The victim told police she had been walking just outside of the library when she walked past a man, later identified as 20-year-old Brendan Price, who appeared to be fondling himself. She says she heard the man take a few steps before turning around and walking up behind her.

From there, the victim said she then walked into Middleton and took a seat in the coffee shop at the back of the building. After she sat down, she noticed Price sit down on a couch about 10 feet away from her, still apparently fondling himself.

After about a minute, she got up and began to walk away. She told police that Price also got up and began following her again, so she ran to a nearby professor and called authorities. The victim went on to say she was afraid "something bad would happen" if she didn't call police.

LSUPD used surveillance video to confirm the victim's account and arrested Price and charged with stalking