89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police: Man arrested after sneaking into Tiger Stadium with prostitute

50 minutes 18 seconds ago July 12, 2017 Jul 12, 2017 Wednesday, July 12 2017 July 12, 2017 12:41 PM in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a man Monday after he was caught with a prostitute on LSU's campus.

According to LSU PD, officers were notified of a man and woman who were seen exiting a vehicle and walking toward Tiger Stadium on Monday. Police arrived on scene to find 36-year-old Lucien Hamilton near a mechanical ladder which leads inside the stadium. 

Police say Hamilton admitted to sneaking into the stadium by way of the ladder. He also admitted to soliciting prostitution from the female sighted with him. 

Hamilton was arrested and charged with unauthorized entry into a place of business and solicitation of prostitution. 

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days