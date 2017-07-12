Police: Man arrested after sneaking into Tiger Stadium with prostitute

BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a man Monday after he was caught with a prostitute on LSU's campus.

According to LSU PD, officers were notified of a man and woman who were seen exiting a vehicle and walking toward Tiger Stadium on Monday. Police arrived on scene to find 36-year-old Lucien Hamilton near a mechanical ladder which leads inside the stadium.

Police say Hamilton admitted to sneaking into the stadium by way of the ladder. He also admitted to soliciting prostitution from the female sighted with him.

Hamilton was arrested and charged with unauthorized entry into a place of business and solicitation of prostitution.